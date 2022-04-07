Paramount Global (PARA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

