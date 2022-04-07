Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.56

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.56 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on B shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,555,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,936,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

