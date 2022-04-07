Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.35

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.35 and last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 24909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.07.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

