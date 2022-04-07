Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Trading 5% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.12. 254,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,958,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 109.50.

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns -95,188 shares in the company, valued at C($177,049.68).

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

