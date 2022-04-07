The Sandbox Price Tops $3.07 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $3.07 or 0.00007044 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.55 billion and approximately $548.25 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00233783 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00278983 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 95.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,908,752 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

