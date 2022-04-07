Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $705.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFJPY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 680 ($8.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Informa in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.83) to GBX 730 ($9.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of IFJPY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,226. Informa has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

