Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Shares Gap Up to $72.48

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.48, but opened at $80.31. Envestnet shares last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

