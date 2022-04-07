Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.65. Geron shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 721 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $542.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Geron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Geron by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Geron by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geron (GERN)
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.