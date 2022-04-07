Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.65. Geron shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 721 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Geron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Geron by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Geron by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

