Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Up to $229.36

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $229.36, but opened at $238.59. Dollar General shares last traded at $237.67, with a volume of 1,187 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average is $217.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

