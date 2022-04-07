Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up to $32.22

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $33.31. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 813 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

