CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Gap Up to $237.46

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $237.46, but opened at $244.65. CME Group shares last traded at $243.51, with a volume of 715 shares.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.08.

The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

