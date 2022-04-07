Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 3,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,445. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.