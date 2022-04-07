Head-To-Head Comparison: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nerdwallet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Nerdwallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Autohome and Nerdwallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 29.63% 11.85% 9.46% Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Nerdwallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.14 billion 3.40 $352.88 million $2.67 11.37 Nerdwallet $379.60 million 1.05 N/A N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdwallet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Autohome and Nerdwallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 3 4 2 0 1.89 Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

Autohome presently has a consensus target price of $45.32, indicating a potential upside of 49.28%. Nerdwallet has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 121.39%. Given Nerdwallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than Autohome.

Summary

Autohome beats Nerdwallet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nerdwallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

