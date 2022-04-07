Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.78. 55,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $111.19 and a 52-week high of $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.