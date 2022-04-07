Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.
WCN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.78. 55,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $111.19 and a 52-week high of $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
