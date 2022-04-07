Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $684,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,307 shares of company stock worth $9,291,301. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

