2,200 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Bought by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Paylocity by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Paylocity by 315.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $205.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.08 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

