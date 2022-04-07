Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 11,477 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1,058.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 414,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

CRM traded down $8.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.44. 2,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266,153. The firm has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.88 and its 200 day moving average is $248.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

