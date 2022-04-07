Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Daniel A. Dayan Buys 16,000 Shares

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.33) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,245.90).

Shares of BOY traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 618 ($8.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 713.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 804.14. Bodycote plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 588.50 ($7.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.21). The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.95) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.10) to GBX 750 ($9.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 870 ($11.41).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

