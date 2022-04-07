Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Daniel A. Dayan Buys 16,000 Shares

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.33) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,245.90).
Shares of BOY traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 618 ($8.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 713.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 804.14. Bodycote plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 588.50 ($7.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.21). The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.
About Bodycote (Get Rating)
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.