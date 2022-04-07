Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.44.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.60. 7,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.00 and a 200 day moving average of $379.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

