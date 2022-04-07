Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.55.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 915,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

