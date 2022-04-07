Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.55.
NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 915,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
