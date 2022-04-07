Head-To-Head Review: Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) & Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Aadi Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics $77.80 million 18.73 -$281.31 million ($4.18) -4.88 Aadi Bioscience $1.12 million 333.95 -$110.09 million ($12.64) -1.41

Aadi Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aadi Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Aadi Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics -361.59% -181.75% -46.31% Aadi Bioscience N/A -40.42% -36.06%

Volatility and Risk

Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Revance Therapeutics and Aadi Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aadi Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00

Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. Aadi Bioscience has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.81%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than Revance Therapeutics.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats Revance Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA in preclinical trial for the treatment of migraine, as well as a topical program for various indications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

