Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $106.85 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

