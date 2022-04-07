Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 7,050 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after buying an additional 403,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,437,000 after buying an additional 613,248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $3,983,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Mosaic stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

