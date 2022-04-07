Reviewing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for REE Automotive and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 372.36%. Superior Industries International has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.48%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Superior Industries International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 63,218.32 -$505.33 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.08 $3.71 million ($1.17) -3.56

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57% Superior Industries International 0.27% -13.24% 0.53%

Risk & Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.4, meaning that its share price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats REE Automotive on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

