Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,649 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after buying an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after buying an additional 221,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

