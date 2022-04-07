Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 588.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 122.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

