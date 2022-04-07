Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $201,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

