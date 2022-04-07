Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

NYSE:WRK opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.