Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One stock opened at $1,497.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,375.63 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,493.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,658.48.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.