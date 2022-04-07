Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Golden Entertainment posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.96. 219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.62. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

