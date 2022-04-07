PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,341. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.