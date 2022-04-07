Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 30,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,564,420 shares.The stock last traded at $18.96 and had previously closed at $19.71.

The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

