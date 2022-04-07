Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after buying an additional 204,843 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

