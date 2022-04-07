Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 160 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $93,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.17.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCH opened at $133.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

