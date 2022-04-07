Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,965,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

