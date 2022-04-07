Van ECK Associates Corp Has $266,000 Stock Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 25.6% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 26.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,212,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

