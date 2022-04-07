Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of KO opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $63.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

