New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in 1st Source by 12.5% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 27.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

SRCE opened at $44.75 on Thursday. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.06.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

