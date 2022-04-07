New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPC were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

RES opened at $11.04 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 368.12 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

