Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unifi were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 260,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unifi by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.65 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

