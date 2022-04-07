New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 178.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $116.09 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.91.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.