New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of SunCoke Energy worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SXC opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $725.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.13.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

