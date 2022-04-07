New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $192,000 in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.96.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

