Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.39 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $275.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

