Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Cara Therapeutics worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $130,108. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

