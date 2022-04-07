Widepoint (WYY) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Widepoint to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Widepoint and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Widepoint $87.34 million $340,000.00 89.27 Widepoint Competitors $1.71 billion -$31.43 million 46.33

Widepoint’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Widepoint. Widepoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Widepoint has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint’s peers have a beta of -9.65, meaning that their average share price is 1,065% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Widepoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Widepoint 0.39% 0.81% 0.45% Widepoint Competitors -355.63% -86.80% -7.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Widepoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Widepoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Widepoint and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Widepoint Competitors 394 2023 2985 62 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 30.29%. Given Widepoint’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Widepoint has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Widepoint beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Widepoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

