Head to Head Comparison: ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) vs. BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZimVie and BIOLASE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50 BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00

BIOLASE has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 591.88%. Given BIOLASE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than ZimVie.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZimVie and BIOLASE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.58 -$95.30 million N/A N/A BIOLASE $39.19 million 1.28 -$16.16 million ($0.11) -2.96

BIOLASE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZimVie.

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE -41.23% -62.78% -32.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BIOLASE beats ZimVie on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZimVie (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc. involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About BIOLASE (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

