Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,052 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Linde by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $161.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.18. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

