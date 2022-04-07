Shaw Communications (SJR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SJR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 4,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

