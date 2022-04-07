Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.32. 3,142,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

